Left Menu

Man held for `raping' junior colleague

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-01-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 19:58 IST
Man held for `raping' junior colleague
  • Country:
  • India

A 36-year-old man from Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a junior woman colleague, an official said.

Based on the complaint filed by the 23-year-old survivor, a case was registered against the accused (name not disclosed) under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) at Kharghar police station on Friday.

The accused took her to his residence on September 29 last year on the pretext of some work and allegedly raped her, the police official said.

He also threatened to make her photos with him public, the woman said in the complaint.

Before approaching police, she had tried to end her life by taking sleeping pills and also slit her wrist with a blade once, the First Information Report stated.

Further probe is on, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States
2
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
4
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024