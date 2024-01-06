Man held for `raping' junior colleague

A 36-year-old man from Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a junior woman colleague, an official said.

Based on the complaint filed by the 23-year-old survivor, a case was registered against the accused (name not disclosed) under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) at Kharghar police station on Friday.

The accused took her to his residence on September 29 last year on the pretext of some work and allegedly raped her, the police official said.

He also threatened to make her photos with him public, the woman said in the complaint.

Before approaching police, she had tried to end her life by taking sleeping pills and also slit her wrist with a blade once, the First Information Report stated.

Further probe is on, the official said.

