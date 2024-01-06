Man duped by promising gun license, two arrested
- Country:
- India
Two persons have been arrested in the district for allegedly cheating a man of more than Rs 5 lakh by promising to secure a pistol license for him, police said on Saturday.
A First Information Report was registered by Ambernath police under Indian Penal Code section 420 against Vandana Mishra and Abhishek Singh three days ago, said an official.
A 44-year-old man from Ambernath who is in the building material supply business had sought Mishra's help in obtaining a license for pistol, he said.
Mishra and Singh promised to get the license and took a total of Rs 5,20,000 from him between February and July 2023, but no license was obtained, the man alleged.
After he lodged a complaint, police arrested the duo on January 4 while Firoz, another accused, remains absconding.
Further probe was underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
