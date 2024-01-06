Left Menu

Three more held for supplying drugs at Thane rave party

Thane crime branch has arrested three more persons for allegedly supplying drugs at the New Years Eve rave party, which was busted by the police, taking the number of arrests so far to five, a senior official said on Saturday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-01-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 22:22 IST
Three more held for supplying drugs at Thane rave party
  • Country:
  • India

Thane crime branch has arrested three more persons for allegedly supplying drugs at the New Year's Eve rave party, which was busted by the police, taking the number of arrests so far to five, a senior official said on Saturday. A large quantity of drugs was allegedly seized at the party held in Kasarwadavli area of the city. ''Police arrested Pratamesh Ingle (25), Aryan Shelar (19), and Krishnadev Mishra (25) for allegedly supplying LSD blots for the party,'' the official said. Police had arrested Tejas Kubal (23) and Sujal Mahadik (19) earlier. Police are trying to unravel the network involved in organising and supplying substances for the rave party, he said, adding that the investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States
2
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
4
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024