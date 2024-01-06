Left Menu

One worker killed, three injured in explosion at factory

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-01-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 22:57 IST
A 70-year-old worker was killed and three others were injured in an explosion caused by gas leak at a factory here on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident took place at Balaji Ice factory in Uppalwadi area.

It is suspected that ammonia gas leak in the storage tank caused the blast, said an official of Kapil Nagar police station, adding that it caused widespread damage and shattered the windows of nearby parked vehicles too.

Dungarsingh Rawat (70), Sawan Baghel (55), Khemu Singh and Nayan Arya who were cleaning the factory were injured and rushed to the Mayo hospital.

Rawat, who hailed from Rajasthan, succumbed to the injuries while the other three were undergoing treatment, the police official said, adding that further probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

