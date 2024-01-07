Left Menu

France and Iran discuss risks to Mideast stability

France's foreign minister said on Saturday that she had told her Iranian counterpart that the risk of a Middle East regional conflagration had never been greater and that Tehran and its proxies needed to end their destabilising activities. "Iran and its associates must immediately stop their destabilising actions," Catherine Colonna said on social media platform X after speaking with Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2024 01:13 IST
France and Iran discuss risks to Mideast stability

France's foreign minister said on Saturday that she had told her Iranian counterpart that the risk of a Middle East regional conflagration had never been greater and that Tehran and its proxies needed to end their destabilising activities.

"Iran and its associates must immediately stop their destabilising actions," Catherine Colonna said on social media platform X after speaking with Hossein Amirabdollahian. "No one would gain from escalation."

Amirabdollahian said the only way to quell conflict was to resolve the root causes, Iran's state media reported. "An effective step in ending violence in the region would be to stop the crimes of the Zionist regime (Israel) and the ongoing genocide in Gaza, as well as taking action to stop the killing of civilians, facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and prevent forced migration," the minister added.

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

