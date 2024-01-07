Man beaten up in Thane for seeking return of money lent to fruit shop owner

A 23-year-old man was allegedly beaten up by a fruit shop owner and his family members after he demanded return of Rs 2,000 he had lent to him in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on January 3 in Ganeshpuri area.

The victim, employed as a teacher in a college in Bhiwandi, went to the accused's shop and demanded return of the money.

Later, the fruit shop owner, his parents and sister went to the victim's house. They expressed displeasure over his repeated demand for the repayment and allegedly beat him up, an official from Ganeshpuri police station said.

Some neighbours intervened and rescued the victim, who suffered injuries in the attack, he said, adding the accused fled from the spot. A case was registered against the four accused under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention), the police said.

A probe was on into the case.

