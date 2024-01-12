Mumbai man kidnapped, killed in Palghar district; motive not clear

A 27-year-old man from Mumbai was kidnapped and killed by a group of persons in Palghar district, police said on Friday.

The victim, Sudhir Singh, was a resident of Mumbai suburb of Kandivali and had gone to Palghar, located on the outskirts of the metropolis, in search of accommodation when he was fatally attacked on Thursday night, they said.

A case of abduction and murder was registered at the Pelhar police station on Friday, but the motive behind the incident was not yet known.

Suspects, including one Rohan Singh and seven others, remain at large, senior inspector Vasant Labdhe of the Pelhar police station said.

The victim, accompanied by a friend, went to Goraipada in search of accommodation when they were intercepted and bundled into two autorickshaws and taken to a parking lot, he said.

At the parking lot, a violent confrontation unfolded between the two sides, resulting in serious injuries to Sudhir Singh, who succumbed to his wounds. The victim's friend managed to escape with minor injuries, said Labdhe.

The motive behind the abduction and subsequent fatal attack was currently under investigation, stated the police officer, adding efforts were on to apprehend the suspects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)