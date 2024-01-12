Petrol bombs hurled, shots fired in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar; minor apprehended

A minor was apprehended in connection with petrol bombs being hurled and shots fired outside a house in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, police said on Friday.

The incident was captured by CCTV cameras on Thursday night. The footage showed a group of four youngsters with their faces covered throwing petrol bombs and running away, they said.

The owner of the house told police that he had a dispute with a group of people who mounted the attack. None of his family members were injured, according to the police.

A police officer said Kishan and his the group he had a dispute with have previous criminal records.

A case under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered at the Adarsh Nagar police station and further investigations are on, the officer added.

