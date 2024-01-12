Dowry death case accused cuts himself with blade in Noida court, hospitalised
A man accused in a dowry death incident in Greater Noida on Friday slit his neck with a blade inside a local court while a hearing in the case was underway, officials said.
Shivam Singh (35) was hospitalised but stated to be out of danger while the court postponed the hearing, they said.
''Shivam Singh lives in Pawli village in Greater Noida. He was arrested by the police in 2022 after his wife was found dead at their home and booked for suspected dowry death,'' a police official said.
Singh is currently out of jail and was produced in the Additional District Judge Fast Track Court I, located in Surajpur, on Friday for his statement to be recorded.
''As the hearing started in the court, Singh pulled out a blade from his clothes and slit his own neck,'' the official said.
Singh was rushed to a hospital, where doctors said he was out of danger but under observation, according to the police.
