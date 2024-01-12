Left Menu

NDMC felicitates stakeholders after bagging 7th spot in cleanliness survey

This felicitation event shall act as an encouragement for others to join hands, he said.Vice Chairman of NDMC Satish Upadhyay appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders of the New Delhi area such as RWAs, MTAs, schools and religious places among others.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 12-01-2024 23:11 IST
NDMC felicitates stakeholders after bagging 7th spot in cleanliness survey
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Chairman Amit Yadav felicitated stakeholders, including RWAs and market traders' associations, on Friday, a day after it bagged the seventh rank under the ''cleanest cities'' category in the Centre's annual cleanliness survey.

The New Delhi area administered by the NDMC bagged the seventh rank under the ''cleanest cities'' category in the survey, the results of which were announced on Thursday.

Indore and Surat were adjudged the ''cleanest cities'' in the country, while Navi Mumbai retained the third position. The NDMC was awarded the All India Clean City seventh rank and adjudged the Cleanest City within Union Territory (in the more-than-a-lakh-population category) in the Swachh Survekshan 2023, along with a five-star Garbage Free City ranking and Water Plus Certified City.

While addressing the gathering, Yadav said that NDMC always intends to work with all stakeholders to make the New Delhi area clean and green. He stressed the contribution of each and everyone in Swachh Survekshan.

''Citizen's participation plays a crucial role in achieving any goal for the betterment of the environment. This felicitation event shall act as an encouragement for others to join hands,'' he said.

Vice Chairman of NDMC Satish Upadhyay appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders of the New Delhi area such as RWAs, MTAs, schools and religious places among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

 Global
2
TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US sets enrollment record for Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates as cases surge; AbbVie expects Botox to maintain market share as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024