Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand reviews pending cases related to old age, disability pension

Delhi Minister of Social Welfare Raaj Kumar Anand recently convened a review meeting with senior officers focusing on the progress of pending cases related to old age and disability pension, a statement said on Friday. This comprehensive approach reflects the commitment of the social welfare department to address challenges head-on and enhance the well-being of its beneficiaries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 12-01-2024 23:26 IST
Delhi Minister of Social Welfare Raaj Kumar Anand recently convened a review meeting with senior officers focusing on the progress of pending cases related to old age and disability pension, a statement said on Friday. The minister felt that despite organising a mega camp for the disposal of pending cases, all the beneficiaries cannot access its benefits, it said.

The meeting highlighted the persistence of the pendency of cases at the district level. To expedite resolution, an advertisement will be published listing details of all pending beneficiaries and urging their prompt presentation within a stipulated timeframe. This approach aims at creating new vacancies and effectively clearing the backlog, the statement said.

To streamline data collection, the minister directed the collection of the updated information regarding beneficiaries from banks, facilitating thorough verification of pensioners, it said. The meeting emphasised the need to extend additional benefits to beneficiaries above 70 years and those belonging to the SC/ST category, it stated. ''This comprehensive approach reflects the commitment of the social welfare department to address challenges head-on and enhance the well-being of its beneficiaries. The department remains dedicated to ensuring that every eligible beneficiary receives the support they deserve,'' the minister said.

