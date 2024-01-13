UN aid chief calls anew for Gaza ceasefire, urges U.N. action to end war
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2024 02:13 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 02:13 IST
The U.N. aid chief on Friday said he was "deeply alarmed" by recent statements by Israeli ministers about "plans to encourage the mass transfer" of Palestinian civilians from Gaza to third countries and he called anew for a ceasefire.
"Unless we act, it will become an indelible mark on our humanity," Martin Griffiths, the U.N. undersecretary for humanitarian affairs, said in a briefing to the U.N. Security Council. "I reiterate my call for this council to take urgent action to bring this war to an end."
