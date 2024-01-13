Left Menu

Man booked for assaulting traffic cop

The victim, a 43-year-old Assistant Police Inspector, was regulating the traffic near a school when he asked the accused, Srinivas Naidu, to move away his car as he had parked it in a manner that obstructed the traffic flow, the official of Vartak Nagar police station said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-01-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 09:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A motorist allegedly assaulted a personnel of the traffic police in Maharashtra's Thane city after the latter asked him to move away his car parked in a manner that obstructed the road traffic, an official said. The incident occurred on January 11, he said. ''The victim, a 43-year-old Assistant Police Inspector, was regulating the traffic near a school when he asked the accused, Srinivas Naidu, to move away his car as he had parked it in a manner that obstructed the traffic flow,'' the official of Vartak Nagar police station said. ''Annoyed over the traffic policeman's instruction, the accused started abusing him. The situation soon worsened with the man assaulting the policeman - pushing him down and holding his collar before punching him,'' he added. After the incident, a case was registered against Naidu under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), he said, adding that the accused has not been arrested so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

