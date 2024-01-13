Left Menu

Six NSCN-IM militants arrested in Arunachal with arms

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 13-01-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 10:28 IST
Six NSCN-IM militants arrested in Arunachal with arms
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district apprehended six militants of the NSCN-IM and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, according to a police officer.

The rebels were arrested on Thursday during a joint operation by paramilitary forces and Longding police in the area between Longding town and Niausa, in the district, Longding SP Dekio Gumja said on Saturday.

During interrogation, the arrested cadres revealed that they also had sophisticated arms in a hideout between Knoknu and Khasa villages, the SP informed. Further operations in the area resulted in the recovery of three MQ assault rifles, detonators, mobile phones, and other war-like stores, he said.

A case under the arms Act has been registered at Longding police station, and investigation is ongoing, the police officer said.

The arrested rebels have been identified as self-styled ASO and secretary of Wancho Region Wangpang Wangsa (28), self-styled major Pansa (64), self-styled captain Mikgam (27), self-styled sergeant Thangwang (29), self-styled captain Alung Ngodam (31), and self-styled lance corporal Jamgang Gangsa (27).

Gangsa is a former cadre of the Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) outfit, who had surrendered on July 21, 2021, and later transitioned to the NSCN (IM) on December 31 of the same year, police said.

Further investigations revealed that the arrested cadres were serving extortion notes to several heads of departments and public leaders, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

 Global
2
TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US sets enrollment record for Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates as cases surge; AbbVie expects Botox to maintain market share as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024