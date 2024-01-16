EXCLUSIVE-US targets Houthi anti-ship missiles in new strike on Yemen -officials
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-01-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 16-01-2024 21:09 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. military on Tuesday carried out a new strike in Yemen targeting anti-ship ballistic missiles in a Houthi-controlled part of the country, two U.S. officials told Reuters, the latest military action against Iran-backed group over its targeting of Red Sea shipping.
The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the strike targeted four anti-ship missiles.
The strike has not been previously reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maersk to decide on Red Sea route on Tuesday after attack
Global shipping firms continue to pause Red Sea shipments
FACTBOX-Shipping firms react to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea
Spaniard imprisoned in Iran after visiting grave of Mahsa Amini arrives home after release
Maersk to decide on Red Sea route as Hapag-Lloyd extends diversions