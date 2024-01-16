EXCLUSIVE-US targets Houthi anti-ship missiles in new strike on Yemen -officials

The U.S. military on Tuesday carried out a new strike in Yemen targeting anti-ship ballistic missiles in a Houthi-controlled part of the country, two U.S. officials told Reuters, the latest military action against Iran-backed group over its targeting of Red Sea shipping.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the strike targeted four anti-ship missiles.

The strike has not been previously reported.

