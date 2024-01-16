Putin meets Russian, N Korean foreign ministers in Moscow - RIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin met the Russian and North Korean foreign ministers on Tuesday, after their meeting in Moscow, Russian state news agency RIA quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

North Korean foreign minister Choe Son Hui's visit comes as the two countries have drawn closer since the beginning of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine. (Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

