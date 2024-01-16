Forty Tunisian migrants missing after setting off in a boat toward Italy coast
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 16-01-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 16-01-2024 23:48 IST
- Country:
- Tunisia
About 40 Tunisian migrants were missing after setting off in a boat toward the Italy coast last week, the national guard said on Tuesday.
Tunisia is facing a migration crisis and has replaced Libya as a main departure point for people fleeing poverty and conflict in Africa and the Middle East in the hope of a better life in Europe.
National Guard video footage showed coast guard ships supported by aircraft searching for the missing people.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- coast guard
- Middle East
- Tunisian
- Tunisia
- National Guard
- Italy
- Europe
- Africa
- Libya
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Italy's Meloni urged to discipline lawmaker over New Year's gun incident
Africa, AI to be key G7 issues for Italy, Meloni says
Italy PM to suspend lawmaker from party after gun accident
Italy PM Meloni has no plans for a government reshuffle
Artificial intelligence to be key G7 issue for Italy, Meloni says