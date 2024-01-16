Forty Tunisian migrants missing after setting off in a boat toward Italy coast

About 40 Tunisian migrants were missing after setting off in a boat toward the Italy coast last week, the national guard said on Tuesday.

Tunisia is facing a migration crisis and has replaced Libya as a main departure point for people fleeing poverty and conflict in Africa and the Middle East in the hope of a better life in Europe.

National Guard video footage showed coast guard ships supported by aircraft searching for the missing people.

