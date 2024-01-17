Iran says Baluchi militant group bases attacked in Pakistan -state media

Two bases of Baluchi militant group Jaish al Adl in Pakistan were targeted by missiles on Tuesday, Iranian state media reported, a day after Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards attacked targets in Iraq and Syria with missiles.

The militant group has previously mounted attacks on Iranian security forces in the border area with Pakistan. "These bases were hit and destroyed by missiles and drones," Iranian state media reported, without elaborating.

Iran's Nournews, affiliated with the country's top security body, said the attacked bases were located in Pakistan's Balochistan province. Jan Achakzai, information minister of Pakistan's Balochistan province, which borders Iran, declined to confirm or deny the attack. "Wait for the response of ISPR," he said, referring to the Pakistani military's public relations wing.

The Pakistani military's public relations wing did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; additional reporting by Saleem Ahmed in Quetta, Pakistan, and Gibran Peshimam in Karachi; Editing by Leslie Adler Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Tomasz Janowski)

