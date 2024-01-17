Olympics-'Chic, elegant, bright' - French athletes parade kit for 2024 Olympics
The kit, unveiled at the headquarters of the French Olympic Committee, included the athletes village uniform, featuring a 1990s vibe, as well as the training and competition outfits that will be provided by French brand Le Coq Sportif. "It was a two-year project," Ashpool said.
"It was a two-year project," Ashpool said. "The outfit is a blend between the blue, the white and the red. The athletes told me they wanted to be chic, elegant, bright. The result is these blended colours."
The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26-Aug. 11.
