Left Menu

Olympics-'Chic, elegant, bright' - French athletes parade kit for 2024 Olympics

The kit, unveiled at the headquarters of the French Olympic Committee, included the athletes village uniform, featuring a 1990s vibe, as well as the training and competition outfits that will be provided by French brand Le Coq Sportif. "It was a two-year project," Ashpool said.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-01-2024 01:18 IST | Created: 17-01-2024 01:18 IST
Olympics-'Chic, elegant, bright' - French athletes parade kit for 2024 Olympics
  • Country:
  • France

A dozen French Olympic athletes took to the catwalk on day one of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday to parade their Stephane Ashpool-designed kit for this year's Olympics. The kit, unveiled at the headquarters of the French Olympic Committee, included the athletes village uniform, featuring a 1990s vibe, as well as the training and competition outfits that will be provided by French brand Le Coq Sportif.

"It was a two-year project," Ashpool said. "The outfit is a blend between the blue, the white and the red. The athletes told me they wanted to be chic, elegant, bright. The result is these blended colours."

The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26-Aug. 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bottle Lautana' PET Collection and Recycling Initiative

Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bott...

 India
2
Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

 India
3
MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

 Global
4
FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024