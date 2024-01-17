Left Menu

Nigerian officials investigate blast that shook buildings

Nigerian officials in Oyo state said on Tuesday they were investigating the cause of a blast that shook buildings and sent panicking residents onto the streets. Some residents said the blast had shattered windows of their homes.

Reuters | Lagos | Updated: 17-01-2024 02:33 IST | Created: 17-01-2024 02:33 IST
Nigerian officials investigate blast that shook buildings
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigerian officials in Oyo state said on Tuesday they were investigating the cause of a blast that shook buildings and sent panicking residents onto the streets. The explosion was heard on Tuesday evening in Oyo state capital Ibadan, 130 kilometres from the commercial capital Lagos.

Prince Dotun Oyelade, the Oyo state commissioner for information said in a statement that "residents of Ibadan and immediate environ experienced an uncommon explosion about 8 p.m. (1900 GMT) this evening." "All security service chiefs including paramilitary chiefs and fire Operatives have been deployed by the governor to reign in the spillover from the explosion," he said.

Oyo state officials called for calm. Some residents said the blast had shattered windows of their homes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bottle Lautana' PET Collection and Recycling Initiative

Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bott...

 India
2
Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

 India
3
MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

 Global
4
FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024