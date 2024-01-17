Left Menu

Ukraine says downs Russian drones targeting Odesa port

Ukraine shot down 19 of the 20 Shahed drones launched by Russia in an overnight attack that wounded three people and damaged residential buildings in the Black Sea port of Odesa, officials said on Wednesday. Drone debris hit residential buildings, and damaged a gas pipe and a dozen cars in one of the port's districts, the Interior Ministry said.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 17-01-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 17-01-2024 12:11 IST
Ukraine says downs Russian drones targeting Odesa port
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine shot down 19 of the 20 Shahed drones launched by Russia in an overnight attack that wounded three people and damaged residential buildings in the Black Sea port of Odesa, officials said on Wednesday. The Ukrainian military said the Russian attack targeted Odesa and other southern regions for at least three hours. Drone debris hit residential buildings, and damaged a gas pipe and a dozen cars in one of the port's districts, the Interior Ministry said. Three people were wounded and about 130 were evacuated, it added.

"Main efforts of the enemy were concentrated on attacks on Odesa. The kamikaze drones entered at a critically low altitude from the Black Sea," the South military command said in a statement, adding that 11 drones were downed in Odesa. Moscow has repeatedly tried to hit infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Black Sea ports since it pulled out of a U.N.-brokered deal that allowed safe passage of Ukrainian grain shipments via the sea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bottle Lautana' PET Collection and Recycling Initiative

Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bott...

 India
2
Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

 India
3
MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

 Global
4
FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024