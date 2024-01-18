Russian attack outside Ukraine's Kharkiv kills one, regional governor says
18-01-2024
Russian missiles on Wednesday struck a town outside Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, killing one person and damaging an educational institution, the regional governor and the military said.
Governor Oleh Synehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said there were two strikes on the town of Chuhuyev, southeast of Kharkiv. A military source, also reporting on Telegram, said the attack involved S-300 missiles.
