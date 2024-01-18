US military says drone from Houthi-controlled areas struck US-owned vessel
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-01-2024 04:15 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 04:15 IST
A drone launched from areas controlled by the Houthi rebels in Yemen struck a U.S.-owned vessel in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday, the U.S. military said in a statement.
There were no injuries and some damage reported in the attack, the U.S. Central Command said on X, formerly called Twitter. The vessel, M/V Genco Picardy, is "a Marshall Islands flagged, U.S. owned and operated bulk carrier ship," according to the U.S. Central Command.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
