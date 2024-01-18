US military says drone from Houthi-controlled areas struck US-owned vessel

A drone launched from areas controlled by the Houthi rebels in Yemen struck a U.S.-owned vessel in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday, the U.S. military said in a statement.

There were no injuries and some damage reported in the attack, the U.S. Central Command said on X, formerly called Twitter. The vessel, M/V Genco Picardy, is "a Marshall Islands flagged, U.S. owned and operated bulk carrier ship," according to the U.S. Central Command.

