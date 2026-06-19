Soccer-Iran to lodge FIFA complaint over World Cup travel restrictions

Iran Plans To Lodge A Complaint With Footballs World Governing Body Fifa Over Travel Restrictions Its Team Is Facing In The Us At The World Cup Due To Uncertainty Over Visas And The Conflict With The Us

Iran plans to lodge a complaint with football's ​world governing body FIFA over ​travel restrictions its team is ‌facing ​in the U.S. at the World Cup. Due to uncertainty over visas and the conflict with the U.S., ‌the Iranian team are commuting from their tournament base in co-host Mexico for their three group games in the U.S. U.S. authorities require them to enter within ‌24 hours of a match and leave the same day, leading team coach ‌Amir Ghalenoei to say Iran were the "most oppressed" team in the tournament. "The Football Federation of Iran believes these restrictions are inconsistent with the principles of providing equal conditions for participating teams ⁠and may ​affect their technical ⁠preparation," the federation said in a statement on Friday announcing its protest to FIFA.

Neither FIFA nor ⁠the U.S. Department of Homeland Security immediately responded to Reuters requests for comment. Ghalenoei ​said the disruption had prejudiced Iran in Monday's 2-2 draw with New ⁠Zealand. "Under the coaching staff's plan, the national team needed to travel to the host city two days ⁠before ​each match in order to achieve optimal technical and physical condition, and then return to their base the day after the match," the federation ⁠said.

"However, for the opening match against New Zealand, this request was not approved." Iran face ⁠Belgium on June ⁠21 in Los Angeles and will conclude their Group G fixtures against Egypt on June 27 in Seattle.