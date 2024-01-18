US conducts another round of strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen - CBS News
The United States conducted another round of strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen on Wednesday, CBS News reported, citing a U.S. official.
The U.S. military said earlier on Wednesday that a drone launched from areas controlled by the Houthi rebels in Yemen had struck a U.S.-owned vessel in the Gulf of Aden.
