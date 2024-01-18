Singapore transport minister charged in court in graft case - local media
Singapore's Transport Minister S. Iswaran has been charged in court over a graft case, local media reported on Thursday.
Iswaran faces 27 charges, including 24 of obtaining gratification as a public servant, two of corruption and one of obstructing the course of justice, reported Channel News Asia, adding that Iswaran pleaded not guilty. The city-state's anti-corruption bureau started investigating Iswaran since his arrest in July last year, with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong putting him on a leave of absence and barring him from leaving Singapore.
