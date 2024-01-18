Left Menu

US bars ex-Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei from entry 3 days after he left office

PTI | Guatemalacity | Updated: 18-01-2024 09:03 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 09:03 IST
The U.S. State Department barred former Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei from entry into the United States on Wednesday -- three days after he left office – citing "significant corruption." The Biden administration had become increasingly critical of Giammattei's administration as Guatemalan prosecutors pursued now-President Bernardo Arévalo, seeking to interrupt his transition of power.

"The State Department has credible information indicating that Giammattei accepted bribes in exchange for the performance of his public functions during his tenure?as president of Guatemala, actions that undermined the rule of law and government transparency," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

