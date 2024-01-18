Left Menu

ED conducts raids in Kolkata in Bengal school jobs scam

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-01-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 09:57 IST
ED conducts raids in Kolkata in Bengal school jobs scam
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday started conducting raids simultaneously at seven places in and around Kolkata in connection with its probe into the alleged irregularities in recruitment in schools of West Bengal, a senior officer said.

Raids are being held at the residences and offices of those who allegedly ''acted as middlemen'' in the scam, he said.

''These middlemen used to collect money and transfer it to various addresses. We are conducting raids at residences and offices used by them,'' the ED officer told PTI.

Accompanied by a huge number of central forces, the ED officers started search operations at New Town and Nayabad on the eastern fringes of Kolkata, he said.

Family members of the alleged middlemen are being questioned, he said, adding that ED officers are yet to enter one of the offices of a middleman since it was closed.

