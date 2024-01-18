Left Menu

Four booked for duping Thane farmer of Rs 5.25 lakh promising jobs to his sons

The police in Maharashtras Thane district have registered a case against four persons for cheating a farmer of Rs 5.25 lakh on the pretext of getting his two sons in the forest department, an official said on Thursday.The 54-year-old complainant from Manivali near Kalyan told the police that the accused first got in touch with him in January 2022.

The police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a case against four persons for cheating a farmer of Rs 5.25 lakh on the pretext of getting his two sons in the forest department, an official said on Thursday.

The 54-year-old complainant from Manivali near Kalyan told the police that the accused first got in touch with him in January 2022. The farmer said the accused took Rs 5.25 lakh from him promising jobs for his sons. They even issued fake joining letters claiming that it was from the forest department.

When the farmer raised queries, the accused, identified as Krishna Shinde, Pravin Ananta Pawar, Rutuja Chowdhari, and Hiraman, alias Bala Bhavar, first gave evasive answers and then became unreachable, the official said citing the complaint.

After the farmer approached the Kalyan police on Monday, a case was registered against the four for cheating, the official added.

