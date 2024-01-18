Road accident in UP leaves one dead

A speeding truck hit a motorcycle here, leaving a man dead, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when Diwakar Dwivedi (38), a teacher, was going along with this father on his motorcycle.

SHO, Gauriganj police station, Amar Singh said the body has been sent for postmortem.

The truck driver has been arrested.

