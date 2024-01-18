Left Menu

Israeli forces kill 60 Gaza fighters, military says in daily round-up

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-01-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 12:20 IST
Israeli forces kill 60 Gaza fighters, military says in daily round-up
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Israeli forces have killed around 60 Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip, the military said in a statement on Thursday summarising operations over the previous 24 hours.

Around 40 of the fighters were killed in the area of southern Khan Younis and several others in the northern Gaza Strip, including at a compound used by the Palestinian faction Islamic Jihad, the statement said. 

