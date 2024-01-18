Pakistan launches strikes inside Iran against militant targets

Pakistan conducted strikes inside Iran on Thursday, targeting separatist Baloch militants, its foreign ministry said, two days after Tehran said it had attacked the bases of another group within Pakistani territory. The neighbours have had rocky relations in the past, but the strikes are the highest-profile cross-border intrusion in recent years, for which Tehran has demanded an explanation, the semi-official Tasnim news agency said.

The Iran-Pakistan exchange deepens worries about instability across the Middle East since the war between Israel and Hamas started on Oct. 7, with Iran's allies also entering the fray from Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen. Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-haq Kakar will cut short a visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos and return home, a foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Earlier, Iranian media said several missiles hit a village in the Sistan-Baluchestan province that borders Pakistan, killing three women and four children, all non-Iranians. "A number of terrorists were killed during the intelligence-based operation," Pakistan's foreign ministry said, describing it as a "series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts".

"Pakistan fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the ministry added in its statement. "The sole objective of today's act was in pursuit of Pakistan's own security and national interest, which is paramount and cannot be compromised."

Tehran has asked Islamabad for an explanation about the strikes, Iran's Tasnim news agency said, citing an unidentified official. Pakistan's charge'd affaires, its most senior diplomat in Tehran, has been summoned, Iranian media said. A Pakistani intelligence source told Reuters the strikes were carried out by military aircraft.

"Our forces have conducted strikes to target Baloch militants inside Iran," said the official in Islamabad, the Pakistani capital. "The targeted militants belong to BLF," he added, referring to the Baloch Liberation Front, which seeks independence for Pakistan's Balochistan province.

Iran said on Tuesday it had hit Israel-linked militant bases inside Pakistan. Both targeted groups are ethnically Baloch, but it was not clear if they co-operate. Nuclear-armed Pakistan said civilians had been hit and two children killed, warning of consequences for which Tehran would be responsible.

Islamabad recalled its ambassador from Iran on Wednesday in protest against what it called a "blatant breach" of its sovereignty. ESCALATION FEARS

Iran had been flexing its muscles in the region, even before its cross-border incursion into Pakistan. It launched strikes on Syria against what Tehran said were Islamic State sites and Iraq, where it said it had struck an Israeli espionage centre. Baghdad recalled its ambassador from Tehran.

The neighbours had appeared to be improving ties, with Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Pakistan's Kakar meeting at Davos this week, before the Iranian strikes on Pakistan. Pakistan's comments after its retaliatory strikes signal a desire to keep the row contained, but analysts warned it could get out of hand.

"Iran's motivation for attacking Pakistan remains opaque but in light of broader Iranian behaviour in the region it can escalate," Asfandyr Mir, a senior expert on South Asia security at the U.S. Institute of Peace, told Reuters. "What will cause anxiety in Tehran is that Pakistan has crossed a line by hitting inside Iranian territory, a threshold that even the U.S. and Israel have been careful to not breach."

Khwaja Asif, Pakistan's defence minister until August, said the action was retaliatory. "A measured response has been given and it was important," he told Geo TV. "There should be ongoing efforts on the side that this doesn't escalate."

Both targeted militant groups operate in an area that includes Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan and Iran's southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province. Both are restive, mineral-rich and largely underdeveloped. The BLF, which Islamabad targeted inside Iran, is waging an armed insurgency against the Pakistani state.

This includes hitting Chinese citizens and investments in Balochistan, which is Pakistan's largest province by land mass, but its least populated and developed. Large portions are lawless. The Jaish al Adl (JAA), which Iran targeted, is also an ethnic militant group, but with Sunni Islamist leanings that primarily Shi'ite Iran sees as a threat.

The group has carried out attacks in Iran against its powerful Revolutionary Guard Corps. In its previous incarnation as Jundallah, the group had pledged allegiance to Iraq- and Syria-based jihadist group Islamic State. (Additional reporting by Charlotte Greenfield, Parisa Hafezi and Ariba Shahid; Writing by Raju Gopalakrishnan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)