PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-01-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 13:16 IST
Eyewitness identifies JKLF chief Malik as shooter behind 1990 killing of 4 IAF men
Yasin Malik Image Credit: Wikipidea
A crucial eyewitness in a special CBI court on Thursday identified JKLF chief Yasin Malik as the main shooter firing at Indian Air Force personnel in Srinagar in 1990.

Four IAF personnel, including a squadron leader, were killed and 22 injured on January 25, 1990, at Rawalpora on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Rajwar Umeshwar Singh, a former IAF staffer and a witness for the prosecution, identified Malik who was produced before the court through video from Delhi's Tihar Jail where he has been incarcerated for several years. ''This is an important development in the case... the prosecution witness has identified Malik as the man behind the shooting,'' said Senior Public Prosecutor for CBI Monika Kohli.

