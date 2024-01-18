Left Menu

Russian official says Ukrainian drone tried and failed to hit Baltic oil terminal

Russia's Defence Ministry said early on Thursday that its air defence units had intercepted and destroyed one Ukrainian drone over the Moscow region at about the same time as the one over St Petersburg, also with no damage on the ground. Russian authorities also reported a fresh missile attack on the city of Belgorod located close to the Russian-Ukrainian border. Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said air defences had downed all 10 missiles, but that one person had been injured.

Ukraine tried and failed to target a Russian Baltic Sea oil terminal with a drone overnight, a Russian-appointed official said on Thursday, in what appeared to be a rare attempt to strike a facility in St Petersburg.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Air defences had downed the drone which carried explosives, and it had caused no damage, Vladimir Rogov, an official in the Russian-installed administration of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Both Russia and Ukraine have targeted each other's infrastructure with drone and missile strikes, with Kyiv aiming to damage objects such as bridges connecting Crimea to Russian-controlled territories, as well as military airports and oil depots. Russia's Defence Ministry said early on Thursday that its air defence units had intercepted and destroyed one Ukrainian drone over the Moscow region at about the same time as the one over St Petersburg, also with no damage on the ground.

Russian authorities also reported a fresh missile attack on the city of Belgorod located close to the Russian-Ukrainian border. Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said air defences had downed all 10 missiles, but that one person had been injured.

