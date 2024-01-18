Left Menu

INOXGFL Group appoints Akhil Jindal as Group CFO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 19:07 IST
INOXGFL Group on Thursday announced the appointment of Akhil Jindal as its chief financial officer (CFO).

He has been appointed on a full-time basis with effect from Wednesday, January 17, the group said in a statement.

A graduate in electricals and MBA from IIM Bangalore, Jindal brings with him over 30 years of extensive experience in sectors like engineering, corporate finance, banking, strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and investor relations, among others, Noida-based INOXGFL Group said.

He has worked with business houses like Welspun, S Kumars, Reid & Tailor and Iwerks in Hollywood (USA).

INOXGFL Group has a significant presence in renewable energy and chemicals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

