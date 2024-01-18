INOXGFL Group appoints Akhil Jindal as Group CFO

INOXGFL Group on Thursday announced the appointment of Akhil Jindal as its chief financial officer (CFO).

He has been appointed on a full-time basis with effect from Wednesday, January 17, the group said in a statement.

A graduate in electricals and MBA from IIM Bangalore, Jindal brings with him over 30 years of extensive experience in sectors like engineering, corporate finance, banking, strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and investor relations, among others, Noida-based INOXGFL Group said.

He has worked with business houses like Welspun, S Kumars, Reid & Tailor and Iwerks in Hollywood (USA).

INOXGFL Group has a significant presence in renewable energy and chemicals.

