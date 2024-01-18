Left Menu

Man gets 10 years RI for raping minor girl on Odisha

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 18-01-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 19:59 IST
Man gets 10 years RI for raping minor girl on Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

A special POCSO court on Thursday sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a 15-year-old girl in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district around six years ago, officials said.

Mayurbhanj district fast-track special POCSO court judge Santosh Kumar Nayak sentenced Biswanath Chattar (36) to 10 years of RI along with a fine of Rs 10,000 for raping a minor girl, special public prosecutor Monoranjan Pattnaik said.

Pattnaik said the incident took place on August 27, 2018 when the accused forcibly took the girl to a forest and raped her.

The victim's father filed an FIR at Jashipur police station, leading to a case being registered against the accused under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) before his arrest.

In another case, a special court in Kandhamal district sentenced a 43-year-old man to 20 years of RI for raping a 16-year-old girl around five years ago.

Sanjit Kumar Patra, special judge of POCSO court, Phulbani, sentenced Dusasan Pradhan to 20 years of RI along with a fine of Rs 20,000, public prosecutor Asim Praharaj said on Wednesday.

The court also ordered the District Legal Services Authority in Kandhamal to pay Rs 11 lakh compensation to the survivor, Praharaj added.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred in December 2019 when the victim was alone at her house. Several months later, the girl gave birth to a baby.

The girl's family members filed an FIR with Phiringia police station, leading to the arrest of the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

 Global
2
Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inherited blood disorder; Minority children in US get poorer healthcare, analysis finds and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inher...

 Global
4
Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024