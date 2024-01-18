US 'deeply concerned' by reports of Kyrgyzstan's actions against journalists -State Dept
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-01-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 20:03 IST
The United States is "deeply concerned" by reports of recent actions taken by Kyrgyzstan against independent media outlets and journalists, the State Department said on Thursday.
"These actions contribute to a pattern of government activity that appears aimed at stifling public debate and free expression," the department said in a statement.
