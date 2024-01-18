Left Menu

The present infrastructure enables integration and management of diverse aspects affiliated with our operations, Assam Riffles Director PC Nair said at the event.Shah also appreciated the concerted efforts of Assam Rifles in ensuring seamless and secure digital services within the force.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 18-01-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 20:05 IST
Amit Shah inaugurates cyber security ops centre for Assam Riffles
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated a Cyber Security Operations Centre at the Assam Rifles headquarters here, a first of its kind among the central armed police forces. The facility is expected to strengthen the cyber security posture of the force by carrying out real-time monitoring of the network, mitigation of external threats and prevention of Cyber violations in the Assam Rifles Wide Area Network (ARWAN).

A Wide Area Network is a computer network that covers a large geographical area connecting offices and data centres in multiple locations.

The Cyber Security Operations Centre has been equipped with state-of-the-art data monitoring devices to provide services round the clock.

''The increased cyber attacks in the present time have made it imperative to safeguard our networks from nefarious intruders, hacking and other cyber incursions. The present infrastructure enables integration and management of diverse aspects affiliated with our operations,'' Assam Riffles Director PC Nair said at the event.

Shah also appreciated the concerted efforts of Assam Rifles in ensuring seamless and secure digital services within the force.

