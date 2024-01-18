Left Menu

Russian government backs plan to quit fishing agreement with the UK

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 20:56 IST
Russian government backs plan to quit fishing agreement with the UK

(Updates with government approval of plan) MOSCOW, Jan 18 (Reuters) -

The Russian government said on Thursday it had approved a plan to revoke a Soviet-era fishing agreement with Britain that allows UK fishing vessels to operate in and around the Barents Sea. The daily Izvestiya newspaper reported earlier on Thursday that the agriculture ministry had submitted draft legislation to allow Russia to pull out of the 1956 agreement in a move designed to ban Britain from fishing in waters rich in cod and haddock stocks.

Izvestiya said the move was in response to Britain's attempts to damage the Russian economy following what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine. The Russian cabinet's approval of the plan was confirmed by a government spokesman.

The legislation will still need to be approved by the Russian parliament and President Vladimir Putin before it becomes law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

 Global
2
Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inherited blood disorder; Minority children in US get poorer healthcare, analysis finds and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inher...

 Global
4
Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024