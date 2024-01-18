Russia summons French ambassador after report of mercenaries in Ukraine - TASS
- Country:
- Russia
Russia summoned the French ambassador to the foreign ministry on Thursday, a day after Moscow said its forces had killed French mercenaries in Ukraine.
Russia said on Wednesday its forces had carried out a precision strike a day earlier on a building housing "foreign fighters" in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv.
"In connection with the destruction by the Russian armed forces of a temporary deployment point of foreign fighters in Kharkiv, among whom were several dozen Frenchmen, the French ambassador has been summoned to the Foreign Ministry," state-run TASS news agency quoted Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying. (Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
