'Work is worship': UP court expresses concern over lawyers leaving proceedings for Friday namaz

However, later the court had to adjourn the trial proceedings under the compelling circumstances.Extending warning to Muslim lawyers of some accused, the court directed its officer for appointment of amicus curiae for them. The court said that in case the Muslim lawyers continued leaving the courtroom for offering namaz, the trial would not be completed.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-01-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 22:33 IST
A local court has expressed serious concern on the conduct of some Muslim lawyers leaving the court proceedings for offering namaz on Fridays.

The court said these lawyers must keep in mind that work is worship and they must give respect to their judicial duties.

The court ordered to provide amicus curiae (friend of the court) to those accused of an illegal religious conversion case if Muslim lawyers refrain themselves from court proceedings for offering namaz, the amicus curiae could continue conducting the trial proceedings so that judicial proceedings are not disturbed.

Special Judge, NIA/ATS, Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi passed the order on Friday during the hearing of a criminal trial against accused Maulana Kalimuddin and others in connection with an illegal religious conversion case.

The court further rejected a plea of some lawyers appearing on behalf of an accused seeking certain documents.

The court also warned them to file any application in the court proceedings within the stipulated time.

During trial proceedings, where matter was fixed for cross examination of the witnesses, advocates Mohammad Amir Naqwi and advocate Jiya-ul-Jilani, at around 12.30 pm, apprised the court that it was Friday so they would not be able to continue cross examination of the accused and sought permission of the court to leave it on account of Friday's namaz.

The court told them that it would not be proper to give them permission to leave the court for such a purpose. However, later the court had to adjourn the trial proceedings under the compelling circumstances.

Extending warning to Muslim lawyers of some accused, the court directed its officer for appointment of amicus curiae for them. The court said that in case the Muslim lawyers continued leaving the courtroom for offering namaz, the trial would not be completed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

