Left Menu

BMC worker commits suicide; case registered against civic official, others

They also took money from him, the note alleged, adding that he was ending his life as he was fed up with this exploitation.A case under Indian Penal Code section 306 abetment to suicide was registered with Oshiwara Police Station against the BMC official and two overseers, and probe was underway.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 23:27 IST
BMC worker commits suicide; case registered against civic official, others
  • Country:
  • India

A case of alleged abetment of suicide has been registered against a BMC official and two others here after a sanitation worker ended his life on Friday, police said.

Subhash Arjun Sonawane (42), who worked as a sweeper with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, allegedly hanged himself from the handle of a door at his house in Sarvoday Colony, Jogeshwari (West) around 6.30 in the morning, said a police official.

The suicide note found at the spot claimed that he had taken a leave for a month to care for his ailing daughter, and when he returned to work, BMC official J Koten and two unidentified `Mukadams' (overseers) did not allow him to join duty. They also took money from him, the note alleged, adding that he was ending his life as he was fed up with this exploitation.

A case under Indian Penal Code section 306 (abetment to suicide) was registered with Oshiwara Police Station against the BMC official and two overseers, and probe was underway. No arrest has been made in the case yet, the police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India
4
ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for India’s Construction Sector

ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024