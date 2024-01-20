US conducted three strikes against Houthi targets on Friday -White House

The United States conducted three "successful self defense strikes" against Houthi targets in Yemen on Friday, the White House said. White House spokesperson John Kirby said this was the fourth pre-emptive strike in the past week by the U.S. military against Houthi missile launchers that were prepared to launch attacks.

"These actions were, I want to stress again, done in self defense, but it also helps make safer international waters for both naval vessels as well as ... merchant shipping," Kirby said. The Iran-backed Houthi militia launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles at a U.S.-owned tanker ship late on Thursday that hit the water near the vessel but caused no injuries or damage, according to the U.S. military.

The incidents are the latest amid growing tensions in the Red Sea that have disrupted global trade and raised concerns of a wider conflict in the Middle East.

