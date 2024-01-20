Left Menu

Ram temple consecration: Civic body in Thane district appeals meat shops to remain shut on Jan 22

The Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation in Maharashtras Thane district has appealed to all shops selling chicken, mutton and fish under its jurisdiction to remain shut on January 22 when the consecration ceremony will be held at the new Ram temple in Ayodhya.The appeal was made by Ajay Vaidya, administrator and municipal commissioner of the civic body, seeking cooperation from shopkeepers.In a statement issued on Friday, Vaidya said the consecration of Lord Rams idol will be held on January 22.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-01-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 09:51 IST
Ram temple consecration: Civic body in Thane district appeals meat shops to remain shut on Jan 22
  • Country:
  • India

The Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra's Thane district has appealed to all shops selling chicken, mutton and fish under its jurisdiction to remain shut on January 22 when the consecration ceremony will be held at the new Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The appeal was made by Ajay Vaidya, administrator and municipal commissioner of the civic body, seeking cooperation from shopkeepers.

In a statement issued on Friday, Vaidya said the consecration of Lord Ram's idol will be held on January 22. On this occasion, celebrations are planned throughout Bhiwandi on that day.

Following a review meeting held on Thursday involving the police officials, civic administration, and the local peace committee, it was collectively decided that all mutton, chicken and fish shops in Bhiwandi should remain closed on that day. Therefore, this appeal has been made, it said. Earlier, the gram panchayat of the communally-sensitive Padgha village in Thane district has appealed to the locals to close shops selling non-vegetarian foods and liquor on January 22.

The village in Bhiwandi tehsil was in news last year because of the raids conducted by the National Investigation Agency as part of its probe into the Islamic State and other terror modules in the country.

The gram panchayat letter, signed by the village sarpanch, said it was making a ''fervent request'' that shops selling mutton, chicken, fish and liquor should remain closed on January 22, and the occasion of 'pran-pratishtha' at the Ayodhya temple should be celebrated by decorating homes and lighting lamps.

The Maharashtra government on Friday announced a public holiday on January 22 on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration ceremony. The Centre has already announced that all its offices, institutions and industrial establishments throughout India will have a half-day holiday for the ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Mother and son survive Zambia's deadly cholera outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
4
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024