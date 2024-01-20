Left Menu

PTI | Tezpur | Updated: 20-01-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 13:05 IST
Country to be free from menace of Naxalism in three years: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that the country will be free from the menace of Naxalism in the next three years.

Shah, while addressing the Sashastra Seema Bal’s 60th Raising Day at Salonibari near here, also said among all the central armed police forces, SSB plays “a unique role in minutely integrating culture, history, topography and language” of the border villages, and bringing people in those areas closer to rest of the country.

Besides guarding the borders, the SSB along with other CAPFs have performed their duties effectively against the Naxals in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, he said.

“In the next three years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country will be 100 per cent free from the Naxal problem,” asserted Shah.

The home minister presented awards for exemplary service to six SSB personnel along with trophies to three battalions, besides releasing a postage stamp on the occasion. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was present at the event, too.

Shah is also scheduled to attend the 13th Triennial Conference of the All Bathou Mahasabha at Dhekiajuli, launch a book titled “Assam's Braveheart - Lachit Barphukan” and inaugurate the renovated Brahmaputra river front in Guwahati, officials said.

