Doctor couple in debt commit suicide in MP's Sagar

PTI | Sagar | Updated: 20-01-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 14:08 IST
Doctor couple in debt commit suicide in MP's Sagar
A doctor couple allegedly committed suicide at their house in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Saturday due to an outstanding debt, police said.

Doctors Balbir and Manju Kaithoria were found dead in their house located in Nandan Colony in Bina town, some 70 km from the district headquarters, Bina police station in-charge Bharat Singh Thakur said.

The couple's son, who was studying out of town, discovered the bodies when he returned home this morning, he said.

Balbir was found hanging from the ceiling fan while his wife's body was on the bed, the official said.

Prima facie, it appears that the woman had died after consuming or injecting herself with a poisonous substance, he said.

A suicide note was found in the room, in which the couple mentioned that they were worried about an outstanding debt, the official said. The deceased were doctors with the state health department. Balbir was posted at the community health centre in Kurwai, and Manju was a gynaecologist at Bina Civil Hospital, he said. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, the official said.

