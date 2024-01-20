Left Menu

Police constable, cattle smuggler injured in encounter in UP's Sambhal

PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 20-01-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 15:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Two people, including a policeman and a cattle smuggler, were injured in an encounter between the two sides in this district on Saturday morning, officials said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shrish Chandra said an information was received this morning that some cattle smugglers were stealing buffaloes on Panwasa Atta Road under the Bahjoi police station area.

When the police team tried to stop the cattle smugglers, they opened fire on them, he added.

Chandra said that the police team retaliated by firing bullets in which a cattle smuggler named Avadhesh Kumar was injured. A constable named Manish Kumar was also injured in the encounter, he added.

The ASP said that both the injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

A search is on for the other miscreants, Chandra said, adding that a pistol and a stolen buffalo have been recovered from the injured cattle smuggler.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

