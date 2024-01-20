Police constable, cattle smuggler injured in encounter in UP's Sambhal
Two people, including a policeman and a cattle smuggler, were injured in an encounter between the two sides in this district on Saturday morning, officials said.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shrish Chandra said an information was received this morning that some cattle smugglers were stealing buffaloes on Panwasa Atta Road under the Bahjoi police station area.
When the police team tried to stop the cattle smugglers, they opened fire on them, he added.
Chandra said that the police team retaliated by firing bullets in which a cattle smuggler named Avadhesh Kumar was injured. A constable named Manish Kumar was also injured in the encounter, he added.
The ASP said that both the injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.
A search is on for the other miscreants, Chandra said, adding that a pistol and a stolen buffalo have been recovered from the injured cattle smuggler.
