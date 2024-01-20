Left Menu

'Hardcore anti-national' booked under PSA in J-K's Baramulla

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-01-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 18:46 IST
'Hardcore anti-national' booked under PSA in J-K's Baramulla
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly involved in law and order disturbances was booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Saturday.

Acting tough against the anti-national elements (ANEs), police in Baramulla booked a hard-core instigator under the PSA after obtaining formal detention orders from the authority, a police spokesman said.

The accused was identified as Nasir Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Raipora Palhallan Pattan area of the north Kashmir district.

Ganie has been lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jammu, the spokesman added.

Ganie is a hardcore instigator and many cases are registered against him, the spokesman said.

Despite his involvement in many FIRs, he did not stop his anti-national activities and kept instigating people, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global
4
National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024