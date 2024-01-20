'Blessed to see realisation of vision of grand Ram temple in Ayodhya': U'khand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya is a moment that has come after a 500-year-long struggle, which witnessed many sacrifices.

Addressing a 'Ram Rajya Shobha Yatra' organised by Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Utsav Committee at the Parade Ground here, Dhami said, ''It is a moment that has come after a 500-year-long struggle that saw many sacrifices. We are blessed to see the realisation of the vision of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.'' ''After the sacrifice of thousands of saints, the Ram devotees and Sanatan believers, we will all become witnesses to the historic moment,'' he added. The chief minister also attributed it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Dhami said that Lord Ram has a special relationship with Devbhoomi, adding the Saryu river on whose banks his seat in Ayodhya Dham is located originates in Uttarakhand. He said his entire cabinet will visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya after the consecration ceremony. The chief minister said that Uttarakhand Sadan would be built near the temple in Ayodhya for the devotees of Lord Ram from the hill state. Three acres of land have been allocated by the Uttar Pradesh government for the purpose, he added. The ''pran pratishtha'' ceremony in Ayodhya will take place on January 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and will be attended by many VVIPs besides a large number of seers and sadhus from across the country.

