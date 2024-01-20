Arms seizure case: J-K Police files charge-sheet in NIA Court in Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said it has filed in an NIA court here a charge-sheet in an arms seizure case.

Of the two accused -- Arfat Yousuf Khan and his associate Yawar Shafi Bhat -- in the case, Bhat was killed in an encounter with security forces in 2022. The charge-sheet, which was registered under the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was filed in the Court of NIA, Srinagar, on Friday, a police spokesman said.

While Khan, is a resident of Pethgam Rajpora, Bhat belonged to Kalampora Pulwama, he said.

The case is related to the seizure of arms and ammunition by the Batamaloo police from the accused, the spokesman said.

He said during the course of investigation, a link was established between Khan and Bhat on the basis of call detail records and Internet Protocol Detail Record (IPDR).

Bhat was killed in the encounter at Shah Mohalla Yadipora Palhallan in Baramulla district on September 30, 2022.

The date of hearing in the case has been fixed on February 19, the spokesman said.

